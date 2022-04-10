Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Arson suspected in Great Falls fire

Great Falls Fire Rescue
MTN
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 10:31:24-04

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Great Falls on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

It happened at 1024 13th Avenue South on Saturday morning.

The fires caused minor damage to a garage and a pickup truck.

There were no injuries.

GFFR said in a news release that the fires were intentionally set.

GFPD and GFFR are working to identify suspects for setting the fires.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119