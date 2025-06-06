Arrest made in Bozeman on federal probation warrant

BOZEMAN — On Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with several other law enforcement agencies, arrested Leodis Roach on a federal probation warrant that had been issued in Portland, Oregon. The arrest took place near the North 19th Avenue exit of eastbound Interstate 90.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE ARREST:

During the investigation related to Roach's case, two of his associates were also apprehended: Jessie L. Brown and Jared Minard. All three are being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center on hold for the FBI.

According to the US Attorney's Office, Oregon district, Roach is a career criminal. In 2014, Roach was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for robbing a bank. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Roach was released from prison in December 2024.

In February, Minard was present during a stabbing incident involving Thomas Riley Wegley.

Court documents stated that Minard was reportedly in a vehicle with Richard Sherman (the stabbing victim) and two other women when they were driving Sherman to the hospital after he had been stabbed by Wegley during a fight on 6th Avenue behind a Bozeman motel.

Minard had "a large amount of blood" allegedly on his shirt when police identified him after the incident. He had not sought medical treatment for his injuries at that time.

Later, law enforcement located Minard at his residence in Belgrade, where he was found with the two women from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for immediate surgery due to lacerations on his lung, colon, kidney, and liver. He remained in critical care but was reported to be in stable condition afterward.

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.