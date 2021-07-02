56-year-old Helena man accused of sexually assaulting teen

HELENA — David John Schmitz, 56 Helena, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16.

Schmitz made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on July 2. He faces three felony sexual assault charges.

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office were informed of the alleged assault by Child Protective Services. During their interview with the girl, law enforcement was made aware of several alleged instances of assault and inappropriate behavior by Schmitz in 2021.

Schmitz was interviewed by detectives and allegedly admitted to some of the behavior, but denied any wrongdoing and sexual intent on his part.

His bond was set at $50,000.

