Crews work to clear overturned trailer with heavy machinery on Prospect/I-15 on-ramp

HELENA — Crews worked to remove an overturned trailer hailing heavy machinery on the Prospect Ave./I-15 northbound on-ramp near the Montana Department of Transportation Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. the trailer of a dump truck pulling what appears to be a large lift overturned while the vehicle was navigating the turn on the on-ramp off Prospect.

Due to how the trailer fell, it created partial obstruction in the northbound on-ramp and the I-15 northbound exit. Traffic was flowing but reduced as crews removed the trailer.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while crews wrap up their work.