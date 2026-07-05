Crews respond to Missoula structure fire on the Fourth of July

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Saturday night in the Linda Vista area near Logan Court and Christian Drive.

Officials have not released the official cause of the fire as of Sunday morning. A social media post by the City of Missoula Fire Department reminded residents that fireworks were prohibited in city limits.

There is no official word yet as to the full extent of the damage or if anyone was injured. Pictures shared with MTN showed significant damage to a house.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.