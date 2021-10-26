COVID vaccine booster clinics in Helena next week

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County will be holding mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals eligible for Moderna and Pfizer boosters will begin next week at the fairgrounds.

The drive-thru clinic will take place from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M., on Monday, November 1. Another clinic will take place on Nov. 9.

There are no residency requirements for this clinic, but pre-registration is required. The clinic will be open to those eligible for first, second, and booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The following Pfizer and Moderna recipients are eligible for the booster shot, at least 6 months after their second dose:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Moderna vaccine is approved for those over the age of 18. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older.

In addition to the clinics on Nov. 1 and 9, the County’s Nov. 16 and Dec. 14 clinics at the Fairgrounds are now open to individuals for Moderna or Pfizer first, second, or booster doses.