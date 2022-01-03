State reports 64 omicron COVID-19 cases in 17 Montana counties

The State of Montana is reporting that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in 17 counties.

According to a press release, MTPHL and Fyr Diagnostics reported 49 additional cases infected with the omicron variant since the last weekly epi update on December 29.

This brings the statewide total to 64 cases infected with the omicron variant in 17 counties: Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Glacier, Hill, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Mineral, Missoula, Pondera, Powell, Silver Bow, Teton, and Yellowstone.

There were 815 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, January 3, 2022.

There are 3,104 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 2 newly-reported deaths. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,908.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 127, up 4 from Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,433.

