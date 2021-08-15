St. Peter's Health hosts mass vaccination clinic on Saturday

HELENA — In Helena St. Peters Health holds a mass vaccination clinic for the public Saturday morning.

St. Peter’s Health and Lewis and Clark Public Health are encouraging the community to protect themselves, and others.

“It protects our community, it protects your family, it protects businesses and the schools and if you're vaccinated then you don't have to worry about quarantine and you're able to stay in the workforce, you're able to stay in school,” said Laurel Riek, Program Coordinator for Lewis and Clark Public Health.

The vaccine clinic gave out 61 vaccinations in the first hour of the clinic.

And officials say that the drive through feature of the clinic is an easy way for folks to get vaccinated.

“So you’ll be able to just drive up in your car, get your vaccine, and then park for a time to make sure you're safe and then you’ll be free to go,” said Riek.

The partnership of Lewis and Clark Public Health, St. Pete’s, Blue cross and blue shield made the clinic possible.

And the chance to offer these clinics may be scarcer.

“The opportunities for mass clinics there are going to be some out there, there's not going to be that many any longer, this is another opportunity to get in there and go through a drive through clinic and have the convenience of that,” said Riek.

St. peter's health, Lewis, and Clark public health are holding another vaccination clinic on Tuesday at East Helena High from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

