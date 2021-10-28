L&C Library returning to no-contact services in Lincoln and Augusta

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Library is temporarily closing in-person browsing at the Lincoln and Augusta Branches following a surge of COVID-19 cases in those communities. The steps are being taken in an effort to ensure community access can continue.

Lincoln Volunteer Ambulance recently wrote on social media: "Lincoln Residents. Please follow the current guidelines for Covid. This virus is spreading very fast in Lincoln. Positive rates are very high. Not all symptoms are the same. If you have been around someone with covid, please isolate until you get tested. We have Residents that are in the hospital because of this spread."

During this time, staff will be available during regular branch hours to assist with curbside pickup, telephone and email reference questions, and holds.

WiFi will still be accessible from the parking lot of the branch locations, and many library materials are available digitally through their website.

The Library does have laptop computers and WiFi hotspots available for checkout. People should reach out to their local librarian if they have questions about the laptops and hotspots.

“We will be closely monitoring the situation in these communities and will reopen the branches as soon as we deem it safe to do so,” said Lewis and Clark Libary in a news release.

Hours and Contact Information for the branches

Augusta Branch - (406) 562-3348 / hherring@lclibrary.org

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Monday: 3-7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lincoln Branch - (406) 362-4300 / kradford@lclibrary.org

Monday through Wednesday: 2-7 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.