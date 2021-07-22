Construction is continuing to progress on Rodney Street

HELENA — A section of 6th Avenue in Helena will close next week as upgrades to the City’s water and sewer mains are completed. The first phase of construction will start on Monday, July 26, and run through Friday, July 30, weather permitting.

The project will extend its current closure of Rodney Street to 5th Avenue but open the 9th Avenue and Rodney intersection. It will also close 6th Avenue between N. Davis Street and N. Ewing Street. Detours will route traffic down 9th Street, Broadway Street, 5th Avenue, N. Ewing Street and N. Davis Streets.

The intersection of 6th and Rodney is expected to open over the weekend of July 31 to August 1, before closing again August 2-4 while crews complete paving preparation work.

Construction will not fully conclude until mid-August when road crews are able to complete street paving.

