'Winter Guide' filled with plenty to do in and around Helena

HELENA — Summers in Montana are typically full of things to do, people to see, and places to go - but as we start to settle in for the cold, it might seem like all that fun has to come to an end. But the City of Helena’s Parks and Recreation Division would beg to differ.

The City of Helena’s Parks and Recreation Winter Guide 2023-2024 aims to give Helenans an overview of the events coming up during the cold winter months ahead. Various events are listed such as Helena Symphony concerts, Nutcracker on the Rocks, the Adult Prom, Brian Regan’s show, Grandstreet’s A Christmas Carol, and more.

The guide gives helpful hints to identify animal tracks in the snow and great ways to decorate designated open lands trees. It lists ice rink events and dives into the cross-country skiing available at Bill Roberts Golf Course.

“Yeah, Helena has a ton of Nordic skiers, and having a groomed Nordic area right in the middle of town, thanks to the Last Chance Nordic Ski Club, allows a variety of people to get out at different times of the day, whether it before work, at lunch, or on their way home from work. Bill Roberts is an outstanding location,” says Tim Lynch, manager at The Base Camp.

The golf course grooms about 4 km around the perimeter of the course for folks to use. The skiing is free, and all are welcome. Lynch says it’s good to get your skis in to be waxed earlier than later so you’re ready for when the snow flies.

“With snow and cold on the way, we encourage people to pull the skis out of the basement or the garage. And it's always great to have a fresh layer of wax and we're happy to do that and get everyone ready for the weekend perhaps,” says Lynch.

Whatever you’re planning for this upcoming season, the 2023-2024 Winter Guide is a great place to start planning your next adventure.