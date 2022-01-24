City of Helena seeking public input on new Waste Reduction Strategic Plan

HELENA — The City of Helena is seeking public input to help shape a new Waste Reduction Strategic Plan. The goal is to achieve at least 50% solid waste diversion from the landfill by 2040.

The first part of the strategic planning process, developed in partnership with Zero Waste Associates, includes a survey and an opportunity for input through the City’s public engagement platform, BeHeardHelena.com . The City will collect input in this phase of the process through February 28.

“Solid waste diversion is critical for the City and this strategic plan will help provide key direction for how we reach our long-term goals,” says Public Works Director, Ryan Leland. “We hope to get robust engagement from Helena residents as we work to develop a strategic plan for waste reduction that fits the needs of our community.”

The City will host a virtual public kick-off meeting for the strategic planning process on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. The meeting, which will be hosted via Zoom, will give an opportunity for the public to learn more about the strategic plan process and share thoughts on future waste reduction efforts in Helena.

The Commission passed a resolution in February 2021, directing City staff to collaborate with the community and stakeholders to develop a Waste Reduction plan. The resolution identifies the goal of at least 50% solid waste diversion from the landfill by 2040, with a goal of reaching 35% diversion by 2030.

The current goal is to have completed the proposed Strategic Plan and present it to the City Commission by June 30, 2022.

"We are here to support the community on its path to achieving its diversion goal,” says Jeremy Drake with Zero Waste Associates. “Together with residents and businesses we are working to identify community-led solutions for reducing waste and increasing reuse, recycling, and composting within the City of Helena. Everyone in Helena has the opportunity to make it a plan they can be proud of."