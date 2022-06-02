City of Helena releases updated evacuation map

HELENA — An updated evacuation map will be sent out to Helena residents. The map gives detailed information on where to assemble in the event of an emergency.

The updated evacuation map serves to inform the public of assembly points. These assembly points are primarily for residents to update public safety personnel on the evacuation status of their address. The assembly points are not intended to be shelter locations. This helps emergency personnel know what areas to cover in the event of an emergency.

“Incidents of significant magnitude and/or full-scale natural disasters are relevant to really any Montanans. And being prepared includes the ability to evacuate those incidents and provide for the individual and family's immediate needs during the initial phases of those incidents,” says City of Helena Fire Department’s Fire Chief Jon Campbell.

The map is a good reminder to have an evacuation plan in case of an emergency and to do a test run of your plan before an actual emergency occurs. It’s also a good reminder to have an emergency preparedness kit. The types of emergencies can vary from wildfire, earthquake, and hazardous materials release, among others. And having a personalized disaster supplies kit prepared for such events is essential says Campbell.

“Residents should be prepared to address their immediate human and pet needs for at least 72 hours, so the kit is determined by whatever those needs may be. Medication, water, food, clothing to accommodate and make them safe and comfortable...” says Campbell.

To sign up for emergency alerts, you can visit https://www.smart911.com/