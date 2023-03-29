City of Helena looking to fill open job positions

HELENA — With the spring season here and the summer around the corner, The City of Helena is looking for summer seasonal positions to fill, as well as offering positions full-time.

The City's Parks and Recreation Department is getting prepared to open its summer job listings for seasonal workers to apply.

"The recreation program within parks and recreation is a large employer for seasonal workers. So we have opportunities for lifeguards, swim instructors, front desk and concession workers at the pool, and then recreation leaders for our summer camp programs," said Kait Perrodin, Helena Parks and Rec. Recreation Program Manager.

Last year, the city's parks and rec department had a pretty good turnout for summer employees; and they're looking forward to having a similar turnout for the summer of 2023.

"The 2022 summer, we employed 43 lifeguards, 17 swim instructors, 13 front desk and concession workers, and... ten recreation leaders," said Perrodin.

While Parks and Rec. are looking for summer applicants, the city of Helena is also in need to fill full-time positions.

"We have several engineering positions, GIS technical positions, city attorneys, but we also have a need for bus drivers and street equipment operators. So a pretty wide range of job opportunities that we do have open," said Jake Garcin, City of Helena Public Information Officer.

To have more of a face-to-face experience for curious applicants, the city is hosting a job fair on Thursday, April 6th at the Civic Center.

"We're going to have a job fair, which we hope will be an opportunity for people to come and not only explore the job opportunities that we currently have but also learn more about our departments," said Garcin.

Summer job applications will be available on the City of Helena's website in April.

"I would urge anyone who is interested in these jobs to get their application in April," said Perrodin, "Then we'll start reviewing in May, get the hiring done and we get to work in June."

If you want more information on the upcoming job fair or at the open city job listings click here