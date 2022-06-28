City of Helena looking at accessibility of city-owned facilities

HELENA — The City of Helena is looking for feedback from those who utilize accessibility infrastructure when on city-owned facilities and using city services.

“Accessibility is critical to ensure that, you know, all of our residents and anybody that's come into town for services is able to, you know, access the places or the things that they need to,” says Jacob Garcin, the City of Helena’s Public Information Officer.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) from 1990 works to give equal access to services, programs, or activities to those with disabilities.

In order to better serve the citizens and visitors, the city of Helena is working to reevaluate its disability infrastructure and services.

“But we're also talking about, you know, our recreation programs, our parks and open lands, our public transportation system. And so, there's a lot of different departments, programs, facilities that, you know, are constantly needing to be evaluated for accessibility and accessibility challenges,” says Garcin.

The survey, made to help better serve those with disabilities, only takes a few minutes and is available online. They are looking for input from not only those who utilize disability services but those who may have connections with those who use such services.

Sean Thomas Conroe, a Social Support Specialist for the Montana Independent Living Project, wants to encourage folks to speak up for what they would like to see done.

“Our advocacy is the greatest tool we have in our toolbox and the greatest method of change for us. I think that the more we include these voices of disabled Montanans, the more good direction you're going to get,” says Conroe.