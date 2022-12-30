Cascade Senior Center serves community and aims to do more

CASCADE — The Cascade Senior Center exists to serve the community - and there are plans to do even more.

Living in Cascade all her life, Joann Eisenzimer has an admiration for the town that only exists thanks to her life’s work to build the community up.

“I'm sure we're just a typical small-town community. Everybody has their own problems, but we also have our pride and I think it's a very proud community,” she said. “This center is a hub for Cascade, and I guess we feel that it is really important for our community to function.”

Not only does the center host programs such as Meals On Wheels, a food pantry, and several free medical programs, but it is also a hub for activities like sewing and card games.

The center's president Debbie Harber says that there are big plans in 2023 to expand. Thanks to several grants that are in the works, the dream is to not only expand in space, but to expand the capabilities that the center can offer for the community.

She said, “It would take a while, but we do have plans for expansion of the building, which means a lot more room. We're overrun right now. One word that comes to mind when I think of the center is helpful, and that is our goal. To be a helpful tier for Cascade.”

Joann dreams of catering to the younger members of the community. “There isn’t a place for kids to go for teenagers to go in this town. We want to offer them a place to come and eat, to hang out and play pool, watch movies. There is so much more that this place could be.”

A community block grant has already been awarded to the center in the sum of $26,250 and applications for others are in the works.



