Carroll College students return for new school year

HELENA — Carroll College students moved in on Sunday, August 20. On Monday, August 21, I talked with new and returning students about what they are looking forward to in the coming school year.

“I’m just really exciting to meet everybody, get to see everybody again. The community here just so incredible,” said Carroll College Junior, Marrin Chapman.

The Carroll college campus is buzzing again after summer break. Over 1,000 students are back at the college enjoying all of the welcome week events.

“The slip-n-slide. A friend of ours will be preforming. He plays guitar so it will be really exciting to see him entertain everybody and make it a good time,” said Emma Boharski, a Carroll College Junior.

Freshmen are getting their first taste of Carroll life at orientation.

“Orientation is all about inviting our students into Carroll college and making sure they get everything they need right off the bat. We have students who come who are a little bit fearful,” said Patrick Harris, the Director of Student Activities and Orientation at Carroll College.

“Really nice and welcoming and I just love the atmosphere here on campus,” said Carroll College Freshman, Shea Ostberg.

“Everyone has been so welcoming and encouraging and telling us the we have a support system here and that were welcomed here,” said Katie Fuchs, a Carroll College Freshman

Some students have already experienced Carroll activities by taking part in fall football camp.

“We’ve been here for the past two weeks but I’ve already had a blast. The whole football teams been super welcoming,” said Carroll College Freshman, Treyton Graham.

“The camaraderie the whole things pretty awesome,” Jett Boyce, a Carroll College Freshman said.

Harris also had some advice for new students.

“Advice for the freshman and new students coming in is to make the most of your college experience and take part. We can put together all these events, but it takes you to show up and when you do show up, you’re going to have a blast,” Harris said.