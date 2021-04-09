Carroll College students make a difference through Service Saturdays

For college students, Saturdays are usually a break—a day off from schoolwork and studying. But some Carroll College students dedicate a couple of Saturdays a semester to making a difference in the Helena community.

The Hunthausen Center for Peace and Justice helps connect students with service opportunities, they also hold two Service Saturdays each semester. Carroll College junior Courteney Boyle works with the Hunthausen Center for Peace and Justice, and she said as many as 75 students sign up for Service Saturdays.

“These Carroll students—they are energized, for sure,” Boyle said. “Typically the groups have a lot of fun and are excited to meet new people.”

Carroll College Service Saturday volunteers help out at organizations around Helena, like the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, ExplorationWorks, Intermountain, Helena Community Gardens and Eagles Manor. They also lend a hand with projects around campus.

Boyle said organizations enjoy having the students’ help.

“It’s really great to hear such great feedback from our organizations” Boyle said. “We’re trying to make a difference, and sometimes we are able to see some of that.”

COVID-19 did slow down Service Saturdays, but Boyle said she hopes to hold the regular two service days in the fall 2021 semester.

“I’m looking forward to growing the program as it is,” Boyle said. “Seeing the difference we can make in Helena just energizes our students to have this passion for service and to really acknowledge that Helena does so much for us, and we can give back in just a little way.”

