Carroll College enrolls largest class since 2019

HELENA — Carroll College has seen its largest first-year student class in three years. Carrol college has 296 new students enrolled in the class of 2026 for the university, bringing Carroll’s total enrollment to 1,183 students. Since the pandemic, this was a major rebound for Carroll, especially for right now.

John Cech, President of Carroll College, was pleased to see the total enrollment numbers grow by three percent from last year.

“Over the last two years, we’ve witnessed a 10 percent increase in new and transferred freshman, and nationally, colleges around the country, have experienced 5-to-10 percent decrease in enrollment since the onset of the pandemic,” said Cech

Carroll leaders point to programs in health related fields as a one of their major draws for current and future students.

“The majors that have the strongest interest are things like nursing, we have 183 students in our nursing program from the pre through admitted, our pre-med program is very, very strong, pre-law is very strong,” said Cech

Another way Carroll increased student enrollment size is through its diverse student body, including 23 international students representing more than 20 different countries from around the world.

“We have students from across Montana, 44 states, 21 different countries and nearly 950 living on this campus,” said Cech, “It’s a vibrant community, and there is something going on all the time, the students are just excited to be back in a normal college environment, it couldn’t be better.”

