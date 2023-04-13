Carroll College breaks ground on the final phase of their library renovation

HELENA — Carroll College kicked off the next phase of the major library and learning commons remodel on Wednesday, April 12. Carroll leadership and community partners took part in the groundbreaking of the final phase of the Corette Library & Simperman Learning Commons project.

“There’s a reason why we have the highest graduation rate not only in Montana but in the three surrounding states. It’s because of the faculty and staff who serve this place and the incredible facilities that we have like this building. Which is going to become even better in the next six months,” said Dr. John Cech, president of Carroll College.

The new work will build upon the work completed in 2019 which transformed the lower level of the library into a multimedia communication center as well as added collaborative work settings, individual study spaces, and remodeled archival space.

MTN News

Over the next six months, the remodel will create an open floor plan with collaborative study areas. Crews will also build learning pods, private study spaces, flexible and interchangeable classroom, a redesign of the circulation front desk, staff offices and work areas, a tutoring room, a podcast studio, restroom renovations, an outdoor patio space, and a digital innovation center staffed by academic technology specialists.

“Probably one of the key things about this library is that with the redesign with the staircase, coffee shop and a beautiful new fireplace room that will be accessible 24 hours a day for students,” noted Cech.

The remodel is largely possible through the philanthropic support of Roy and Frances Simperman. The Simpermans, along with the M.J. Murdock Trust and other donors, played a crucial role in making the project a reality.

Upgrades to the technology infrastructure will also boost internet speeds and capacity. Following completion of the project, the building will also be fully ADA accessible.