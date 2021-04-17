Carroll College appoints new Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the College

HELENA — Carroll College announced that it has appointed Jennifer Glowienka, Ph.D., as Carroll’s new Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College, effective July 1, 2021.

“Dr. Glowienka brings a great deal of strength to this position including very strong working relationships within the Carroll community, an impeccable record of leading key campus initiatives and projects, extensive experience with academic research, broad respect across the campus, and a passion for Carroll’s mission and important role as a Catholic diocesan college,” says Carroll College President Dr. John Cech. “I am looking forward to working with her to strengthen the liberal arts on campus as well as grow and diversify our undergraduate education and expand our graduate and post-baccalaureate opportunities here at Carroll.”

Glowienka currently serves as Carroll College’s Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, a position she has held for the past two years. Dr. Glowienka received her B.S. in Biology from Boise State University, her Ph.D. in Evolutionary Botany from the University of Colorado at Boulder, and has been a professor of biology at Carroll since 2003. She served as Chair of the Department of Life and Environmental Sciences from 2012–2018 and was named the James J. Manion Endowed Chair in the Biological Sciences in 2018. She also served as the Assistant Dean of Instruction prior to being appointed the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs.

“I am grateful and honored to serve Carroll College as the new Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College,” says Dr. Jennifer Glowienka. “I came to Carroll College 18 years ago because of Carroll's commitment to and success in providing students an academically excellent, Catholic, liberal arts education. In this new leadership role, I look forward to continuing our collaborative work in fulfilling this mission and to expanding opportunities for more students to receive a Carroll education.”

In a press release, Carroll says Glowienka has been an innovative leader at Carroll and her accomplishments include working on over a dozen successful grants totaling over $1.5 million, shaping the institution by serving on many committees, acting as Carroll’s Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities Accreditation Liaison Officer, and authoring numerous publications. She is currently a member of the President's Cabinet and received Carroll College's Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008.

“Dr. Glowienka has the vision, experience and relationships that will prove invaluable in successfully leading the academic arm of our institution,” said Cech. “I have full confidence in her abilities to move the entire college forward with our academic leadership, strategic growth, advancement of our mission, and future enhancement of our liberal arts foundation.”

Glowienka will be filling the position currently held by Vice President of Academic Affairs (VPAA) Cathy Day. Prior to serving as VPAA since June of 2018, Day was the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs for four years and Registrar for six years prior to that. She also served as interim VPAA for a year in 2014-15. Day will be retiring June 30, 2021. Glowienka’s official start date is July 1, 2021.