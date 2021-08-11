Calumet Montana Refining conducts spill response training in Fort Benton

FORT BENTON — Calumet Montana Refining in Great Falls is conducting its annual river spill response drill in coordination with Rapid Response Solutions. The training began today, and will continue through Thursday, August 12.

The readiness exercise is conducted annually and involves classroom training, land-based training, and the deployment of booms in waterways.

Calumet said in a news release that people may become aware of drill activities and the presence of containment booms in the waterways, and there is no cause for concern as this is part of the training exercise.

Calumet regularly practices response drills with partner agencies to prepare for spills, fires, severe weather events, and other challenges that may impact plant operations.

“We are committed to being responsible stewards of the community around our facility,” said Wayne Leiker, Vice President. “In addition to our constant efforts to prevent adverse events, these exercises prepare our team to react quickly and minimize the impact of any release.”

The refinery is located Smelter Avenue near the intersection with the 9th Street Bridge.

