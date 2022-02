HELENA — The United States Bureau of Reclamation has closed the Fish Hawk Campground at Canyon Ferry Reservoir until further notice due to “continued misuse.”

Reclamation says large amounts of garbage were recently dumped at Fish Hawk Campground and visitors have continually left behind trash.

Bureau of Reclamation

The agency issued a press release in October 2021 after continued misuse occurred at the campground last summer and fall.

Reclamation will make a public announcement when the campground is reopened.