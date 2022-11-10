Broadwater County elects new sheriff and commissioner

TOWNSEND — The unofficial results for Broadwater County are in, with all precincts fully reporting. Results are unofficial until canvassed which will take place in the coming weeks.

Broadwater County’s next sheriff will be Nick Rauser who won with 80% of the vote over Josh D. Peters who received 20%. Long-time Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan announced last year his plans to retire and would not seek another term as sheriff. Rauser is currently a Broadwater County Sheriff's Captain.

In the race for Broadwater County Commissioner, Lindsey Richtmyer received 58% of the vote defeating Michael L. Delger who received 41% of the vote. A total of 3,181 votes were cast in the race. Richmyer works at the Billings Broadwater Clinic helping patients with physical therapy.

