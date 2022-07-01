HELENA — Bond was set at $250,000 for Richard Dean Karbo, 54, of Wolf Creek man accused of shooting at another man on Thursday.

Richard Dean Karbo of Wolf Creek made his initial appearance in justice court on Friday afternoon. He faces charges of felony assault with a weapon and felony criminal endangerment.

According to court documents, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Lyons Creek Road in Wolf Creek after a caller, which law enforcement say they later identified as Karbo, allegedly stated they had shot and killed someone. When deputies arrived, they report finding the victim, who said they were uninjured and could not recall anything. Deputies say that the two had been drinking and shooting firearms recreationally on the property.

Court documents say when interviewed Karbo told Deputies the two men had gotten into a disagreement. Karbo is then accused of retrieving a 9 MM and shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

Karbo will make his initial appearance in District Court to enter a plea on July 19.

