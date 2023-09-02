Body of missing climber recovered in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — The body of missing climber Adam Fuselier, a 32-year-old man from Castle Pines, Colorado, was found by searchers in Glacier National Park on Friday, September 1, 2023. The cause of his death is being investigated.

Family members last heard from Fuselier on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 29. Rangers were notified on Wednesday morning that he was overdue from his Reynolds Mountain climb. His vehicle was found at Logan Pass later that day.

The ground search for Fuselier began on Wednesday in rainy, windy, and foggy conditions. Two Bear Air joined the search on Thursday as weather improved. On Friday morning, a US Forest Service helicopter joined air search operations, and more than 50 searchers, a dog team, and two helicopters were deployed for the search.

Fuselier’s body was taken from Reynolds Mountain to West Glacier by a US Forest Service helicopter based in the Hungry Horse Ranger District.

Glacier National Park officials said in a news release that calls to the tip line directly contributed to finding Fuselier’s remains. Credible tips from hikers who had contact with Fuselier helped narrow the search area.

Glacier National Park officials and Fuselier’s family thanked the following agencies for their assistance: North Valley Search and Rescue, Flathead County Search and Rescue, US Forest Service, Flathead County Sheriff’s Department, Two Bear Air Rescue, NPS staff and members of the public who provided tips.

