HELENA — On Saturday, January 13, Bob’s Valley Market held its annual Hocks and Beans fundraiser.

Each year, Bob’s Valley Market encourages the community to bring in food or cash donations.

In return, Bob’s will give out free ham hocks and beans.

MTN News

All donations go to the Helena Salvation Army.

Bob’s Valley Market has built a strong relationship with the Helena Salvation Army.

“They come out and get all of our day-old stuff out of our deli and bakery and any stuff that’s close to dating we give them from the store and stuff monthly. So, we started partnering with them and they’ve been already a good fit with us and they work really well,” said Steve Bartmess, the Owner of Bob’s Valley Market.

This is about the 10th year Bob’s has held the Hocks and Beans fundraiser and the fifth year partnering with the Salvation Army.

The owner’s daughter originally came up with the idea and it all started with a class project.

“He just called me up and he was like, hey I have all these ham hocks that I don’t know what to do with. I happened to be in one of my business classes, so. Used it as one of my projects for the class and it turned out to be a great project. Really big into giving to the community so it’s just another way we can help people out and give back to the Helena community,” said Stephanie Jones, a Manager at Bob’s Valley Market.

Bob’s raised about $2,500 between food and cash donations and will match that to donate a total of $5,000 to the Salvation Army this year.