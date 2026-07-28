Bobcat national championship team to visit White House

If you’re a Bobcat fan, Jan. 5, 2026, is a date to remember — the day a national championship was won.

Several months later, the celebration is still continuing.

The 2025 Bobcat national championship team is headed to Washington, D.C., for a visit to the White House.

“This is a tremendous honor for our entire university and for the state of Montana,” MSU President Brock Tessman said in a news release. “Forty-one years is a long time to wait, and our players, coaches and staff earned every bit of this moment through their hard work and determination all season long. We're grateful for the opportunity to be recognized on a national stage once again.”

Sources say they are expected to meet with President Donald Trump early Wednesday morning.

“Teams at every level of competition, in nearly every sport, have for years been invited to the White House to be recognized for their achievements, and we are all extremely proud that the Montana State Bobcats will join in that tradition,” said Leon Costello, MSU’s director of athletics.

The visit comes just a week after President Trump welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers to celebrate their back-to-back World Series titles.

Montana State finished the season 14-2, defeating Yale, Stephen F. Austin and the University of Montana in the playoffs before beating Illinois State for the title. It was the program's third championship-game appearance in five seasons.

"Our players will remember this trip for the rest of their lives, and they've earned it," head coach Brent Vigen said. "This group answered a hard championship loss two years ago by fighting their way back to the championship game, competing against a tough opponent and finishing the job in overtime. That says everything about who they are."

As of now, no livestream of the event is planned. If that changes, updates will be provided.

