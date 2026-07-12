BROWNING — While thousands gathered in Browning to celebrate North American Indian Days, the Blackfeet Nation also marked the beginning of a new chapter in its government with the selection of a new tribal chairman.

(WATCH: Blackfeet Nation welcomes new leadership during North American Indian Days)

Blackfeet Nation welcomes new leadership

The Blackfeet Nation's election process began with primary elections on the first Tuesday in June. The top two candidates from each district advanced to the general election later that month, where voters elected members to serve on the Tribal Business Council.

On Friday, the community gathered at the Arbor in Browning to select the tribe's Executive Committee. During that process, Terry Tatsey was announced as the Blackfeet Nation's new tribal chairman, beginning a four-year term that will run from 2026 through 2030.

For Tatsey, the moment carried special meaning because of those who were watching.

"A lot of elders were in our audience," Tatsey said. "And for me, that was really touching because they've been through so much historically. And when they see a new council coming in, it always gives them hope that maybe things will improve for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and most generations I'll never meet."

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Tatsey said one of his first priorities will be reviewing budgets from the previous administration while also listening closely to community members about the issues that matter most to them.

"What they're telling you comes from a grassroots experience and need," he said. "So you open your ears and you listen. You try to absorb and understand where they're coming from."

Among the larger issues Tatsey hopes to address is modernizing the Blackfeet Nation's constitution.

"People feel our Constitution is so outdated and that we need to change it to meet more contemporary needs," he said.

As celebrations continued throughout North American Indian Days, Tatsey said he is focused on making decisions that will benefit future generations of Blackfeet citizens.

"Actions we take during this four-year term from 2026 to 2030 is going to impact those kids that were playing today," Tatsey said. "So it's really critical that we make good decisions."

Tatsey, who previously served on the Tribal Business Council from 2016 to 2020, said he is eager to begin his new role.

"I'm ready to get to work," he said. "I've served before, and I'm ready to get to work. It's who I am. I like to work, so I'm ready to go."

