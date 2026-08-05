BILLINGS— Montana blood banks are urging people to donate blood after the American Red Cross declared a national blood supply crisis July 27 for the second time in its history.

The last time the organization announced a supply crisis was January 2022.

Watch the report below:

'Big deal': Montana blood banks encourage donations amid national shortage

“We saw the nation's blood supply drop about 25% in June, and that's significant,” said Matt Ochsner, communications director for Red Cross of Idaho, Montana and East Oregon.

Other blood banks have also felt the strain of the shortage.

Vitalant, a blood donation center that serves Billings, has declared a critical blood supply shortage of type O blood.

“To be in a critical shortage across the country is a really big deal,” said Emily Sannar, Vitalant donor recruitment manager. “We just don't have enough on the shelves for the hospitals.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Vitalant blood donation center

Type O is the most transfused blood type. Blood banks are especially in need of type O negative and type O positive.

“O negative is the universal donor. It can go to anybody who's needing blood,” said Sannar.

The shortage has captured the attention of local healthcare providers, including Dr. Barry McKenzie, St. Vincent Healthcare trauma medical director.

“If it gets much worse, we may have to start having those difficult conversations,” said McKenzie. “Do we need to hold off on that surgery so we're prepared for patients that may be coming through our doors at any time with emergencies?”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Dr. Barry McKenzie

McKenzie urges people to donate blood.

“Get out, donate to help us take care of the patients we need to because you never know: Is it going to be your family, your friend, your loved one that you need to help take care of?” he said.

Regular donors at Vitalant told MTN making donations is worth the sacrifice.

“I might need this blood someday, and there's people out there that definitely do,” said blood donor Mike Bale.

“It would be nice if more people did it, you know, because there's always a need,” said platelet donor Pamela Hobby, who accomplished her 467th donation Tuesday afternoon.

Donors can schedule a blood donation appointment with Vitalant here. To schedule an appointment with American Red Cross, click here.

Vitalant told MTN they are offering donors a $15 gift card from the place of the donor’s choice.