Big Brothers Big Sisters prepares for 2021 unWine’d, a virtual Wine Crush event

HELENA — Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) will host unWine’d - the 2021 version of their signature wine tasting event Wine Crush, on May 22nd at 6:00 p.m. via livestream. unWine’d is an hour of inspirational stories and opportunities to invest in our youth.

BBBS announced this year’s event will consist of a free, one-hour livestream, online auction and virtual call for cash, called “50K for 50 Kids.” To give it that Wine Crush feel, anyone can purchase a picnic basket full of hors d’oeuvres for two, including your choice of red or white wine, a bottle of Prosecco, plus stemless wine glasses and more.

In a press release, BBBS says baskets are to be picked up from Last Chance Market & Catering between 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. the day of the event. The online auction opens May 14th. They will feature items from local businesses as well as trips across the United States. Four of the trips will be auctioned off live during the livestream, including tickets to the 2021 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and 16th Hole Skybox tickets to the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

BBBS has several ways of participating – purchase a ticket for the picnic basket full of food and wine to enjoy, bid in the auction May 14th-22nd, donate to the 50K for 50 Kids campaign, and watch the free livestream event on May 22nd. Picnic baskets can be ordered through May 17th by visiting their website or calling Kelly McDermott, BBBS Development Coordinator at 406-204-7403.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a youth mentoring program that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The program is 100% free to the families they serve. Big Brothers Big Sisters impacts youth by providing them with a mentor that helps them navigate a broad spectrum of risk behaviors and factors including depression and suicide, delinquency, substance abuse, teen pregnancy, and school dropout.