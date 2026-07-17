Benny's Bistro owners passing on the torch

HELENA — A popular downtown restaurant is poised for a fresh start. After nearly a decade, the owners of Benny's Bistro have decided to sell the longtime local hotspot.
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Benny’s Bistro has been in Helena since 1997. Eric and Hillary Potuzak bought Benny’s in 2017.
While they’ve enjoyed what Benny’s has given them, their decision to sell stems from a lifestyle change; they want more time to spend at home with their family.
While their chapter with Benny’s is closing, they’re most proud of Benny’s identity as a farm-to-table restaurant, sourcing ingredients locally, and believe the new owners will take it to a new level.
Eric Potuzac shared, “Thank you very much to our community. We really appreciate the support over the last 9 and a half years, and we know that the next owner would also appreciate the support in the future.”
The Potuzaks say they're one step away from making that fresh start a reality. With a contract in place, they hope to close the sale in the next few weeks and get Benny's Bistro back open for business.