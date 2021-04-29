Students and staff finish Capital High School greenhouse construction

HELENA — A wise frog once said, “It ain’t easy being green." And that is now something the students at Capital High School know first-hand after completing this greenhouse.

“We learned that it takes a lot of soil and it takes a lot of time," said Capital High School Special Education Teacher Ellie Fjeseth.

“Getting people to come was kind of hard," added Capital High senior and Green Club memebr Ella Krumm. "But it’s been nice because we’re not in school on Wednesdays. So on Wednesdays we’ve had a lot of time to work to plant plants and get a lot of people together.”

All that hard work is starting to pay off though as pepper and tomato plants are beginning to grow.

Stating in 2019, This greenhouse project was funded by Pre-Employment Transition Services funding through Vocational Rehab. And now partnering with Capital High’s Green Club, it’s a good way for students within their Employability Class to gain on-site job skills.

“It’s actually been really nice this year that we have a big on-campus job that’s keeping us busy and helping our students learn vocational skills,” said Fjeseth.

And soon you will have the chance to help too. On May 5th from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Capital High School the students will be selling their vegetables and even some flowers to help further fund programs like this.

