Anaconda bar owner identified as shooting victim

ANACONDA - The owner of an Anaconda bar has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting.

According to a social media post by Carmel's Sports Bar and Grill, obituary and funeral services are pending for Shane Charles.

Charles was killed on Saturday evening, the second bar shooting in the small Montana town in less than a year.

Four people were shot and killed in August of 2025 at The Owl Bar, located just a block away from the most recent shooting.

The man accused of the shooting at the Owl Bar was arrested after a weeklong manhunt and is awaiting trial.

Authorities have said a suspect was taken into custody following the most recent shooting, but few details have so far been released.

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