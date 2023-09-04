Young man seriously injured in crash west of Great Falls

A young man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash west of Great Falls.

It happened at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023, near mile marker 7 of US Highway 89 between Vaughn and Sun River.

Family members have identified the man as Jace Buck.

According to the family, Buck was thrown from the vehicle and lay for about six hours in a field.

The property owner went outside to check his crops just before 7 a.m. and found Buck, and immediately called 911.

Buck was then taken by a Mercy Flight helicopter to a Great Falls hospital.

A GoFundMe created by Jace's sister states:

Jace sat there for approximately 6.5 hours with a shattered neck, nobody around to hear him or help him. He was screaming for help the whole time until the gentleman found him and then was mercy flighted to the hospital this morning around 7:30am. While at the hospital he had gotten his exam in the ER and an MRI, where the results were all of our worst nightmares. He shattered his C7 in his neck and his spinal cord is completely compromised. Leaving Jace paralyzed from the chest down.

If you would like to help, click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

According to family members, Buck fell asleep while driving, woke up, and over-corrected; they say that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

We will update you if we get more information.



