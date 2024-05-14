1 person dead, 1 injured in Jefferson County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

It happened at about 12:45 a.m. along Highway 282 near Jefferson City.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, there were two occupants of a Honda Civic - the 20-year old male driver from Boulder, and an 18-year old female passenger.

The MHP report says they were northbound on Highway 282 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. He over-corrected, which caused the car to skid and go off the road, rolling several times.

The driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The passenger sustained "serious injuries" to her face and was taken to St. Peter's Health in Helena; her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The MHP report states that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.