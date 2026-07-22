A night in purple: Last Chance Stampede raising awareness for domestic violence

The Last Chance Stampede is known for rodeo action and packed crowds, but Friday night, organizers hope one message stands out just as much — awareness for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

“You do not have to go through this alone,” said Friendship Center executive director Kim Patterson.

On Friday night, fans at the Last Chance Stampede are being asked to wear purple to show support for survivors of domestic violence and help raise money for the Friendship Center, which offers resources for survivors.

Evan Charney, MTN News A purple shirt with the "Man Up Crusade" logo

This is the fifth year of the “Man Up Crusade” at the rodeo: a partnership between the stampede, law enforcement, and the Friendship Center raising nearly $10,000 since its start in 2022. Stampede staff says the partnership was a no-brainer, sharing similar values.

“Doing the right thing, standing up for those that need to be stood up for,” said Last Chance Stampede chairman Travis Brazill.

Organizers say the night is about more than fundraising — it’s about making sure people know help is available.

“To see people out here wearing purple in support helps people feel less alone in these situations, which can be really lonely,” Patterson said.

In 2025 alone, the friendship center served more than 700 people impacted by interpersonal violence across the tri-county area, and handled more than 3,700 crisis line conversations.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says many cases of domestic violence still go unreported.

He says events like this help break that silence.

“People don't have to live in fear, and they don't have to live like they are a victim,” Dutton said. “They can live their life, live free, and they don't have to put up with that abuse.”

Friday night will also feature a law enforcement walk through the fairgrounds, a 50/50 raffle, and a belt buckle giveaway — with proceeds benefiting the friendship center. Organizers hope to see the stands covered in purple, saying helping just one person makes it all worthwhile.

“We must bring it up,” Dutton stated. “We must talk about it, and we must support those who help the victims of domestic violence.”

Organizers say every dollar raised and every person wearing purple sends a message that survivors are not alone.