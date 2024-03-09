HELENA — A new art auction will benefit Helena area non-profits.

The first Heart of Helena auction will be held on April 11.

All proceeds from the event will go to supporting area non-profits including Florence Crittenton, Helena Food Share, Family Promise and God's Love among others.

The silent auction will include works from Remington, Charlie Russell and Tucker Smith and cover mediums from oil paintings to pottery.

“We really don’t have a nice annual art auction event, and very honestly, I have been an art collector for the past 40 years and I have way too much and so what I wanted to do is to find a way to benefit our community, and so that kind of how it all started,” said Dave Gallik, a Heart of Helena Committee Member.

The event is sponsored by St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral.

Tickets are $25 and will be available from the various organizations benefiting from the event.