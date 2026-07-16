HELENA — Jackson’s Market and Deli is a new lunch spot downtown, but for owner Keith Jackson, it is about more than serving up salads and sandwiches

“It is just all I know,” Jackson shared. “I love the food service industry.”

(WATCH: A familiar face in the Helena restaurant scene expands to downtown)

A familiar face in the Helena restaurant scene expands to downtown

Jackson worked at his parents' restaurant in Missoula for a decade, and that’s where the passion started.

“I love seeing people leave happy and full, and it has always just been a part of me,” he noted.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Jackson's Market and Deli serves sandwiches, salads, and soups.

He served at the Wassweiler in Helena for three years before buying the restaurant in 2023.

“It means a lot,” Jackson said. “The Helena community has really embraced me and what I have been trying to do.”

Now that support has motivated Jackson to open a restaurant.

He said, “Just decided to give it a shot and felt we did not have anything to lose.”

He also says it's something that he thinks the downtown area could use: “really needing a more affordable quick lunch spot where you could come and stay or come and go.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Jackson’s Market and Deli is a new lunch spot in downtown Helena.

The menu features soups, sandwiches, and salads, many dishes rooted in Jackson’s upbringing, like the Moroccan steak salad.

“It was a go-to meal for me when I was growing up, all through college, and it’s just my favorite thing for sure,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm.

