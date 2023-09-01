900 pounds of food donated during Food for Fines event

HELENA — On Thursday, food donations were accepted at Van’s Thriftway and the County Courthouse for the first Food for Fines event.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for the folks in our community to help the kids in our community,” said Kim Dale, the Program Operations Director at Helena Food Share.

The Lewis and Clark County Justice Court and Helena Municipal Court teamed up to host the event.

The entire community was encouraged to donate food.

Defendants that had outstanding misdemeanor fines could receive a $5 credit for every item donated with a maximum of 20 items or $100.

Fine credits are honored in the courts of Justice of Peace, Michael Swingley and Mark Piskolich and Municipal Court Judge, Anne Peterson.

“The fact that they kinda went out of their way to make those two connections where there’s a direct impact to a non-profit here in Helena that’s serving children,” Dale said.

All food was donated to Helena Food Share to help provide kids packs to area schools. Over 900 pounds of food were donated.

This will allow Helena Food Share to give out hundreds of kids packs in upcoming school year.

“You know it’s kinda that critical time, cause we’re just getting everything together. We already did our first build, and we’ll make our first delivery already next Thursday here in the Helena, East Helena, greater Helena area,” Dale said, “We’re making over twelve hundred bags a week and we need all additionally help we can get and one of the cool things the food drives do for us it really helps with variety.”

Dale really hopes the event will continue in the future.