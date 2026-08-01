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72-year-old Huntley man killed in July 17th crash

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MTN News
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HUNTLEY — A 72-year-old Huntley man died on July 17, 2026, after a two-vehicle crash at an uncontrolled intersection on W. E. Road, a gravel roadway.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, a 15-year-old Billings boy was traveling south on No. 5th Road, at a reported 45 miles per hour, and struck the Huntley man's vehicle. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, then struck a pipe feed lot fence. The man died due to injuries sustained in the crash. The teen received minor injuries.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not considered factors in the crash.

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