2022 Helena Firefighter of the Year winner announced

HELENA — At Helena Fire Station One, the Exchange Club of Helena hosted the Firefighter of the Year Award and announced that Christopher Mork was this year's winner.

"I'm very, very humbled. I was completely unexpected," said Mork.

This award recognizes a firefighter who went above and beyond in their duties for the station and the city of Helena.

Nominees are submitted by their fellow firefighters before being voted on by the senior department staff. The decision is always a tough one for who will receive the award, and they had a feeling who was walking away with the award this year.

"It's been a great opportunity to be here today. I would have never guessed when I was in high school that I'd this would be what I would do doing so it's great," said Mork.

Mork worked on the management of the fire department's active work map which is a data system, which gives every member of the fire station on their phone a methodology to look at properties and facilities that they're responding to and analyze where the threat might be to help save time and lives.

"This is a very detail-oriented, never-ending project. So we really appreciate his commitment to that," said Helena Fire Chief John Campbell.

Mork has been a firefighter for 24 years and has been at the Helena fire department since January 2020. Campbell says that Mork has positivity, a strong work- ethic, community involvement, and a number of other criteria that netted him the recognition...

"I enjoy what I do. I enjoy my community. Helena is a great town to live in."

The Helena exchange club also donated 500 dollars to the fire department and 500 dollars to Mork's charity of choice.

For more information about the Helena Exchange club and the charity services they provide visit here.