1 person died in a crash in Powell County

GREAT FALLS — A man from Billings died in a one-car crash in Powell County on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
The Montana Highway Patrol says it happened along I-90 eastbound at mile marker 188, just south of Deer Lodge
The 53-year-old man was reportedly driving along a right-hand curve when he drifted to the left into the median.
The MHP crash report says the man continued eastbound in the median for "quite a distance" before colliding with a pillar underneath the bridge deck.
The man was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash, and the the vehicle caught fire.
The man died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.
He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a setabelt, and speed, alcohol, and/or drugs may have been factors in the crash.
We will update you if we get more information.
