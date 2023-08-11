Watch Now
1 person died in a crash in Powell County

MTN News
Posted at 1:32 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 15:32:55-04

GREAT FALLS — A man from Billings died in a one-car crash in Powell County on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol says it happened along I-90 eastbound at mile marker 188, just south of Deer Lodge

The 53-year-old man was reportedly driving along a right-hand curve when he drifted to the left into the median.

The MHP crash report says the man continued eastbound in the median for "quite a distance" before colliding with a pillar underneath the bridge deck.

The man was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash, and the the vehicle caught fire.

The man died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a setabelt, and speed, alcohol, and/or drugs may have been factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

