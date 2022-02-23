These New Ice Cream Bars Look And Taste Like Doughnuts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re gearing up for warmer weather early, you’re going to want to try a new ice cream treat that will have you craving breakfast all summer long.

Aldi’s new Sundae Shoppe Donut Bars combine classic doughnut flavors with ice cream. The bars look just like doughnuts, but are actually filled with ice cream. They also come on a stick, so they’re still just as portable as an actual doughnut.

An Aldi representative tells Simplemost you will find them in Vanilla & Chocolate and Strawberry flavors beginning Feb. 23 for $2.99 per four-count box. The Vanilla & Chocolate flavor is apparently made with vanilla-flavored ice cream coated in white and chocolate flavored coating with sprinkles, while the Strawberry flavor is strawberry-flavored ice cream coated with pink-colored white confectionary coating and sprinkles.

Product availability and pricing may vary by store or location. If you have a few Aldis near you and can’t find them at one, you may want to check another.

If you’re not lucky enough to live near an Aldi, Target has pints of mini doughnut-flavored ice cream from Favorite Day and Walmart’s Great Value brand has a biscuits and jam flavor, which would likely be similar to a doughnut. If you don’t mind ordering online, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams have a few breakfast pastry-inspired flavors as well, like Boston Cream Pie and Cream Puff.

You can also make your own ice cream doughnut treats with this recipe for doughnut ice cream sandwiches from The Food Network. While they’re not on a stick like Aldi’s, they sound even more decadent. They call for glazed doughnuts, chocolate bars, salted caramel ice cream and sprinkles.

While they may not be based on doughnuts, Little Debbie has launched an ice cream line inspired by their snack cakes and other sweet treats including Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Honey Buns, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls and Nutty Bars. The seven ice cream flavors include pieces of the snack they’re inspired by, like soft oatmeal cookies, brownies, cake, glazed honey bun pieces and chocolatey waffle cones with fudge.

Little Debbie ice cream, which is being made in partnership with Hudsonville Ice Cream, will be available at Walmart stores year-round for around $2.50 per pint.

Which new ice cream treat will you be trying first?

