Stonefly Grill Restaurant in Craig celebrates anniversary

CRAIG — Craig, Montana, might be a small area known best for fishing, but now there's a really cool restaurant here as well,

Alan Michaud, the owner of the Stonefly Grill, has a lot of pride in his work. “We create everything I can here. From smoking meats to making sausage, Canadian bacon. I make, you know, all the marinara, all the dressings are all made in-house. It's just a craft, you know”

Celebrating one year in business. The Stonefly Grill has everything from burgers and fries to pizza and salads. The beef comes from grass fed and finished Montana cattle, the bread and buns are all made in house along with the sauces and smoked meats.

Alan summed it up as, “The small kitchen - I'm limited to a 10-by-30 space, There's more I'd rather do. I had some of the best pizza I'd say around. I get good compliments.”

Attached to the Craig Taphouse, the Stone Fly Grill is a seasonal restaurant only open six months out of the year. There are, of course, some challenges with this as the restaurant depends heavily on good waterflow and tourist turn out just like most businesses in Craig and similar small Montana towns.

The Stonefly Grill is at 161 Leonard Street Unit A in Craig; call 406-459-3533 for more information.


