Lewis & Clark County solicits input on growth policy

Lewis & Clark County working to update growth policy
Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 10, 2024
HELENA — Lewis & Clark County is embarking on a journey to chart its future through the 2024 Growth Policy update.

Over the past two decades, Lewis & Clark County has experienced significant growth, with a population increase of 15,000 people and a rise in home values by 135%.

The growth policy planning website states:

Covering roughly 3,500 square miles, Lewis and Clark County straddles the divide between urban and rural; home to the Montana state capital and 70,000 people, it is also sprinkled with remote and unique agricultural communities, vast wilderness areas, and a rich history.
A lot has changed in the past two decades – between 2000 and 2020, the Lewis and Clark County population has increased by 15,000 people, or 27%, home values have risen by 135%, and development activity has rapidly increased. Even more is likely to change in the next twenty years.

The Growth Policy was last revised in 2004 and serves as a guide for future decisions related to land use, ensuring public health, safety, convenience, and welfare.

To gather community input, the county will host a series of community events between April 23 to 30.

They are asking residents to help guide the growth and development of the county through this planning process.

April 23: Augusta Senior Center
6:00 - 7:30 pm | 134 Main St, Augusta

April 24: Lincoln Library
6:00 - 7:30 pm | 102 9th Ave, Lincoln

April 25: Helena County City Building
11:00 am - 1:00 pm | 316 North Park Ave. Room 226, Helena

April 25: East Valley Firehall
6:00 - 7:30 pm | 2694 Valley Drive, East Helena

April 29: Birdseye Firehall
6:00 - 7:30 pm | 5316 Birdseye Rd, Helena

April 30: Wolf Creek School
6:00 - 7:30 pm | 150 Walsh St., Wolf Creek

For more information, visit the website at lccgrowthpolicyupdate.com.

