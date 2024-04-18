Details about the new Town Pump in East Helena

EAST HELENA — A new Town Pump is getting ready to open this summer on Highway 12 in East Helena.

MTN News viewer Brenda Hicken wanted to know if the new location will also include a restaurant.

We talked with Town Pump director of communications Bill McGladdery to find out.

According to McGladdery, the Town Pump will not include a restaurant, but it will have some features that other Town Pumps in the area do not.

At 26,000 square-feet, McGladdery said the new location will be one of the largest Town Pumps.

Inside, there will be a 22,500 square-foot Town Pump convenience store with “expanded offerings.”

McGladdery said the store will house a deli area with an open kitchen so people can see the food being produced.

“We produce everything on-site,” McGladdery said.

There will also be a StoneHouse Coffee shop and 3,500 square-foot Lucky Lil’s Casino in the new Town Pump building.

Outside, McGladdery said there will be 24 fueling stations, nine pumps for commercial drivers, and four RV dump stations.