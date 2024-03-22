Broadwater Elementary School hosts advocate for disabled people

HELENA — On Thursday, March 21, Theresa Gardner visited a classroom of second-grade students at Broadwater Elementary School.

Theresa, a 1994 Helena High School graduate, was born with Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and has used a wheelchair since she was three years old.

She talked with the students about what it means to be a person with a disability.

“I think it’s important because then kids that see people that are different then they are, that they don’t need to be afraid of wanting to ask and they learn that way,” said Gardner.

Theresa frequently meets with students and other Helena organizations about her experience.