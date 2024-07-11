1 dead, 2 injured after motorcycles crash near Lincoln

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two others were injured in a collision involving two motorcycles in Lewis & Clark County on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The collision happened along MT Highway 200 about four miles west of Lincoln at 11:15 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, there were two riders on each motorcycle.

The two people on the first motorcycle were an 80-year old man and a 74-year old woman, both from British Columbia in Canada.

The two people on the second motorcycle were an 84-year old woman from British Columbia and an 80-year old woman from Florida.

The MHP says that the two vehicles were traveling together, and the first motorcycle started to slow down "for an unknown reason." The front of the motorcycle collided with the rear of the second motorcycle.

All four riders were thrown from their vehicles.

Three of the riders were injured and taken to St. Patrick hospital in Helena, where the 80-year old woman from Florida died; her name has not been released.

All four riders were wearing helmets, according to the MHP, and alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.