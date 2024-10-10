Teen dies in rollover crash in Jefferson County

A 15-year old girl died in a vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

It happened at about 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of MT Highway 282 and Haab Lane north of Clancy.

The vehicle was a GMC Envoy with a 15-year old female driver and a 15-year old female passenger, both from Clancy, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report says the teens were southbound on Haab Lane and the driver swerved to avoid hitting a small animal.

The driver over-corrected and the vehicle veered off the right side of the road, going over a steep embankment and rolling several times.

The passenger died at the scene; the driver was not seriously injured.

The name of the teen who died has not yet been released.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt; the passenger was not, according to the MHP.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.